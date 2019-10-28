UVA Health establishes Billing and Collection Practices Advisory Council

A new billing and collection practices advisory council will help the University of Virginia Health System with efforts to overhaul its debt collection practices. This comes after the Health System's aggressive billing practices made national headlines for suing patients with as little as $13 in unpaid bills.

UVA Health System officially unveiled the 16-person council in a press release early Monday, October 28. The group's main goal is to inform and advise the health system on how best to improve its collection practices and communicate better with the community.

The council is made up of community members from school systems, social services, faith-based organizations, and UVA students and Health System team members.

UVA Health System says that the direction of the council will largely be self-guided. It wants the group to have the freedom to determine the format and frequency of the meetings, along with whatever recommendations it provides to the Health System.

"We have put forth new changes and we really want everyone's feedback about how those are working in practice, and we really need community voice to help us understand what the experience is and to help inform the future," UVA Health Director of Community Partnerships Elizabeth Beasley said.

The UVA Health System says the first meeting will largely deal with communication, with feedback from the council on the billing practices and the changes the system has already made.

The University of Virginia Health System hopes to have the committee meet before the end of October.

While there's no set schedule for meetings, council members hope to meet at least once a month for the rest of the year.