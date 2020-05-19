UVA Health opens up hotline for those without primary care physician

During the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of people are being asked to stay home. If you think you might need non-emergency medical attention and are without a primary care physician, the University of Virginia Health System is making it easier to get help with a healthcare hotline.

Dr. Amy Salerno says the doctors at UVA were asked by organizations in the Charlottesville-Albemarle County are to come up with a way to help people without a doctor that they see regularly.

"We feel really blessed to get to have started this, because community organizations reached out and asked for this, and so we didn’t think of this on our own,” Salerno said. “Actually, Piedmont Housing Alliance, Friendship Court reached out as they were doing outreach to their isolated seniors and realize that this was a gap for their community members.”

Anyone can call 434-982-6843, then choose option 3 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive over-the-phone care or get help to schedule an in-person appointment.

The call is free, and medical students and doctors will be ready to help. If you are having a medical emergency, you should call 911.