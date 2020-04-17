UVA Health requires all patients and visitors to wear masks

Starting this coming week, all patients and any authorized visitors will be required to wear masks at all times inside any UVA Health facilities.

The change was announced by the health system on Friday, April 17, and goes into effect on April 20.

As the COVID-19 pandemic goes on, they say the change will help protect the health of all patients and team members.

They encourage patients and visitors to bring their own masks, but if you do not have one, you'll be provided with a surgical mask upon arrival.

The system will continue to screen patients and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms when entering any UVA Health facilities, and all previously announced restrictions on visitors to UVA Health inpatient units and to UVA outpatient areas and the Emergency Department remain in effect.

Any patient that that shows symptoms upon entry will be given a surgical mask. If a visitor shows symptoms, they will not be allowed to enter.

Anyone with questions can call 434.924.0000. Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 or been exposed to it should call before traveling to the hospital or to UVA outpatient areas.

You can find more information on visitation at UVA Health here

Previously announced visitor restrictions

As of April 13, no visitors are permitted at any UVA Health outpatient clinics, outpatient procedural areas and the Emergency Department.

The move was made to protect the health and safety of patients and UVA Health employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some exceptions will be allowed for specific patients if visitors have no symptoms, but those decisions are generally made by clinic, outpatient area and Emergency Department managers on a case by case basis.

Exceptions that will always be granted under the current policies include:

• Pediatric patients: One designated visitor is permitted.

• Patients at the end of life in the Emergency Department: Two designated visitors are permitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

• Mothers in labor in the Emergency Department: One designated visitor at a time is permitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Members of a patient’s care team may approve other exceptions to the visitation rules.

All visitors have to be screened before entering the hospital.

All designated visitors are asked to limit their movement within the outpatient area or Emergency Department. If visitors need to travel to other areas, like the bathroom or cafeteria, they have to go and then return immediately.

Starting on Monday, all patients and visitors will have their temperatures checked when entering facilities at the main UVA Medical Center grounds – including the inpatient hospital and Emergency Department – in addition to symptom screening questions now being asked. If a patient or visitor has a temperature of more than 100 degrees, patients will be provided a mask and visitors will not be permitted.

Temperature checks for patients and visitors will also begin in the coming days at all other UVA Health facilities.