UVA Health unveils new Infusion Center designed with comfort in mind

UVA Health is unveiling a brand-new Infusion Center to help treat patients with a variety of diseases. The center was designed with comfort in mind for patients and the people treating them.

The new location was left empty when the building was constructed eight years ago, to be filled as needed. With thousands of patients receiving infusions at UVA Health each year, the need was clear.

The Infusion Center is moving two floors up from where it currently sits, to the penthouse of the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. The new facility can treat 54 patients at a time, with a mix of community infusion spaces and private rooms.

The university says the center was designed around convenience and comfort. All the rooms are soundproof, nurses stations are in the community rooms, medication rooms are right next door.

"The need for a larger capacity, more sophisticated facility from the standpoint of pharmacy and supportive care services, has now all been brought together in one space, so really a world-class, state of the art facility to serve patients of Central Virginia and in fact, across the Commonwealth,” Hematology/Oncology Division Chief Dr. Michael Williams.

Throughout the design and construction process, UVA Health got feedback from employees and patients and actually tweaked the Infusion Center based on that.