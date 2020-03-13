UVA Health working to develop COVID-19 test

University of Virginia Health is the latest healthcare provider working to develop its own test for COVID-19, also called novel coronavirus, to boost diagnostic capacity.

UVA Health says it is currently purchasing reagents and equipment to develop the test. The test would be able to potentially diagnose hundreds of patients a day, and results would be available in hours. Currently, testing is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it can take days to receive test results.

“That’s been a major focus of our planning: to figure out what we would do with a very sick patient for three to five days, if we had to wait that long to get a confirmatory test," UVA Health Chief of Quality and Patient Safety Tracey Hoke said. "But the care we would deliver would be whatever you needed in the moment, regardless of the underlying cause of your respiratory illness.”

University of Virginia Health hopes to have the test available in the next two to four weeks.