UVA School of Medicine seeing its highest number of female students

The future of medicine is becoming more female. Medical schools across the country are seeing their highest number of women students.

The Association of American Medical Colleges says, for the first time, women students are the majority in medical school.

The University of Virginia School of Medicine is part of that trend, according to John Densmore, the associate dean of admissions and student affairs.

“Our current first year class is the first class that is more women than man in about 10 years here,” he said.

Densmore says the next generations of young girls are being encouraged to become doctors.

“More girls [are] being steered toward science earlier in school so now we’re getting more young women in college who are interested in science and doing it and medicine is one of those places that leads them,” he stated.