UVA; Scientists ID way to halt blinding eye disease

Researchers at UVA Health have made a big step in treating a disease that causes blindness with age.

Macular degeneration is an eye disease that mostly affects people over age 64, and is the number one cause of blindness in the United States. It has two types, wet and dry.

While no treatments exist for dry right now, several injections a year are used to treat the wet type. However, the researcher’s tests with mice show an enzyme could change that.

“A one-time injection that would last years, perhaps the entire rest of that person's life, because the way that we can inject, the way that it's possible to inject now is to deliver agents that can restore gene expression for a very, very long period of time,” Brad Gelfand, a UVA Health Researcher, said.

The injection centers around an enzyme called “dicer”. Researchers are still in the trial phases so we are years away from use by people.