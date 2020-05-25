UVA Track and Field and Cross Country adjusts to changes caused by COVID-19 pandemic

The NCAA released a new rule saying football and men’s and women’s basketball teams are able to resume on-campus workouts beginning June 1. The question is what does that mean for other sports, like track and field who have 35 newcomers coming to the University of Virginia?

“I don’t think anybody has a playbook for this," UVA Track and Field and Cross Country Director Vin Lananna said.

Lananna says he is focused on safety: "We will be following the CDC and whatever the mandates are in the state of Virginia to be sure that our staff and everything are safe,” he said.

Cross country teams would normally be in the middle of their championship portion of their outdoor season right now, but the coronavirus pandemic has impacted everything.

“They’re basically on a break," Lananna said. "They continue to train whatever it was they were planning to do, they just continue to train their own now.”

As for track and field, its season doesn’t start for awhile: “It doesn’t really begin until January," Lananna said. "There’s probably no impact on the middle-distance and long-distance runners. You don’t really need anything. They need a pair of shoes and a pair of shorts, and they can go out and train and do what they need to do to be prepared.”

Lananna preaches to his team that even through this crazy times, they’re going to make the best out of it.

“None of our emphasis whatsoever has been focused on what we don’t have, it’s kind of what we do have," he said. "We are going to be sure that we thrive in this environment, and not just make it one day to another. I’ve been really positive about it. Everybody’s fired up about what’s ahead for Virginia Track and Field.”

There is a portion of the UVA Track and Field and Cross Country that is taking the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted spring sports.