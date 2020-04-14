UVA alum invents home-made ventilator

The COVID-19 outbreak is forcing the medical field to get innovative. Doctor Charles Robertson may have invented one of the most simplistic ventilators possible.

“I basically tried to get as much as I could from Home Depot,” Robertson said.

The “Robertson Ventilator” is made from a piece of garden hose, lamp timer, electronic valve and different couplings. Each can be made for $50 in parts, and assembled in just 20 to 30 minutes.

“What I was trying to go for was if everybody got it all at once, if every state in America was overrun, what’s the absolute simplest machine you could construct with the easiest, most most commonly available parts to do absolutely the minimum of what you need to do for a ventilator," Robertson explained.

Robertson received his undergraduate degree and medical degree at the University of Virginia. Now, Dr. Robinson is a pediatric anesthesiologist in Mississippi, where he grew up and designed the ventilator.

“People have been interested in helping me build them,” Robertson said. “No one this far seems to have any need to actually use them, so I think what we’re doing it in terms of social distancing has helped.”

Regardless, the price or amount of time it takes, Robinson does his job for one reason: "I think all physicians, all nurses, people that work in hospitals want to help people. I want to be there to take care of people in need. If this is a way I can contribute I’m very happy to.”

The ventilators are not in high demand, yet. This is just precautionary in case people need them. Dr. Roberston and his team are working on getting clear instructions and prices soon.