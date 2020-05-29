UVA announces in-person classes set for August

The University of Virginia announced Thursday that its campus will reopen for some in-person classes in August, with the face-to-face instruction ending by Thanksgiving.

Students will be allowed to return to the university in Charlottesville for the fall semester, which is set to begin Aug. 25, according to a statement from university leaders.

Administrators added that the on-campus classes will end by Nov. 26 and students will not return again until January to limit travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Large classes and those taught by professors with health concerns will remain online and most classes offered in-person will also be offered remotely, allowing students to choose whether they will stay home or return, university leaders said.

The university is developing protocols for testing, contact tracing and isolation of those who test positive for the virus, as well as arranging the purchase of personal protective equipment for the campus community, according to officials.

Administrators also said they are still determining how many students can safely return to campus, how many in-person classes can be offered and how many people can live in dorms and use school facilities while abiding by social distancing guidelines, according to the statement.

“We will be placing a good deal of trust in our students to look out for the safety and well-being not just of each other, but of our faculty, staff, and community members,” the announcement stated.

“This is the first step of probably many in terms of communications with the folks in the UVA community to let them know what they can expect in the fall," UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said. “And there are a series of assumptions we’re making about how things will go in August, but there will be a lot more detailed and specific information, and we will be working to answer the many questions that people have about what life will look like in the fall of 2020.”

Some students say the announcement to potentially resume classes in the fall came as a shock.

“I was definitely surprised because I just heard some other schools around the country are going to be online for the fall like California, but I’m definitely excited,” Emily Mcclung, a student, said.

Although students are happy to come back, others do not think it’s the right move and say it’s important to continue to wear personal protective equipment.

“UVA students are walking around with no masks, interacting with these vulnerable people I think and where I live on the corner there’s parties all the time,” Joie Asuquo, a student, said.

Even though students will be on grounds, things will not feel quite the same.

“I just feel like student life will definitely be an adjustment especially with sporting events, football games, and basketball games," Mcclung said.

UVA is still planning to announce its final framework for the fall in June. Classes offered in-person will be available remotely.. since some students will not be able to return to grounds.

Classes will remain online all semester, as will classes that are taught by faculty with health concerns.