UVA canceling in-person classes for 'foreseeable future'

The University of Virginia will not be holding classes on UVA Grounds for the “foreseeable future" due to concerns over COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The university made the announcement on Wednesday, Mach 11.

UVA President Jim Ryan said online classes will officially begin on March 19, extending the school's spring break, and that the university will reassess the salutation on April 5, after some time has passed in which any students returning from spring break will have passed the incubation time for the novel coronavirus.

"We will not be holding classes on Grounds for the foreseeable future, quite possibly through the end of the semester," the statement from Ryan on the school's website reads.

The university, including university buildings and UVA Health, will remain open, but classes will not be held there.

Students away on spring break are encouraged to return to their homes or stay home if they're already there, instead of returning to the school.

Students on campus and in Charlottesville are encouraged to return home by the weekend.

The university has also prohibited any events with more than 100 people for the foreseeable future and says any planned events with larger crowds should "be postponed, cancelled, or offered virtually."

Across the mountain, in Harrisonburg, James Madison University is resuming classes after spring break, but encouraging any students who have traveled to areas with confirmed cases of the virus to stay home.

No cases of the virus have been confirmed in Charlottesville or anywhere in the Shenandoah Valley or southwest parts of Virginia. Nine cases in total have been confirmed in the state: in Ashland, Virginia Beach, Falls Church, Loudoun County, Fairfax City, Spotsylvania County, and Arlington County.

