UVA cancelling study abroad programs scheduled over spring break

The University of Virginia is canceling all spring break study abroad programs, just days before break begins.

The university is citing concerns about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus spreading around the globe.

A message to UVA students on March 3 stated, in part, “It is in everyone’s best interest that students avoid unnecessary travel through crowded transportation hubs for short visits to uncertain environments before they return to Grounds. We feel this is the best decision to protect our students and our local community where students will return after their travel."

The University of Virginia is also urging students, faculty, and staff to reconsider spring break travel to areas affected by the coronavirus, including in the U.S.