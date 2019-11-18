UVA crews remove vandalism to statue of Revolutionary War hero

Crews at the University of Virginia are cleaning up vandalism done over the weekend to the statue of George Rogers Clark in Charlottesville.

The statue was found splashed with red paint early on Sunday, November 17.

The monument depicts Clark on horseback, with armed soldiers behind him, facing down Native Americans, including one carrying an infant.

The statue's base calls Clark the "Conqueror of the Northwest" for his Revolutionary War campaign in what is now Illinois.

A petition to remove the statue circulated earlier this year, calling it a "monument to genocide."

The statue was given to UVA in the 1920s.

Clark led a militia that fought the British and their Native American allies during the Revolutionary War. In 1779, he routed the British from Fort Sackville in the Battle of Vincennes in present-day Indiana. He is the brother of William Clark, who co-led the Lewis and Clark expedition.