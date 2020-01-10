UVA database providing autism-related resources, support

A database by researchers at the University of Virginia is connecting people living with autism to hundreds of resources.

Autism DRIVE (Data System for Research Integration, Visualization and Exchange) houses more than 900 resources both for those living with autism and for service providers. It connects people living with the disorder to researchers at the university and resources in their community.

The database can be used in a variety of ways, such as helping users find resources by clicking on three main hubs: local services, online information, or events and training. Users can also sort through a series of filters, narrowing the results by the age of the person living with autism or by a specific topic like adulthood and transition.

“I think it’s going to be just a win-win for both our organization, for the University of Virginia, and for, most importantly, people with autism and their families," Virginia Institute of Autism President Ethan Long said.

For those living in rural parts of Virginia who may be unaware of the resources available to them, the tool is particularly useful.

“We've got the system setup so that if you enter your zip code it searches a preset number of miles surrounding that zip code. We wanted to do that because oftentimes when you're someone in a remote part of the state, it may be difficult to find a resource that would be close to you,” UVA Education Professor Rose Nevill said.

The database is part of UVA’s STAR (Supporting Transformative Autism Research) initiative.

