UVA makes sweet discovery on making clothes indestructible

A University of Virginia professor and his team made a new discovery on how to make clothes indestructible on Thursday.

Edward Egelman discovered hair-like cables that come off bugs able to live in boiling acid are nearly indestructible, and they are kept together by sugar molecules.

It took researchers more than a year to make the new discovery.

Egelman and his team believe the cables can be used in clothing items with wool and silk, and they could be used in the future to build other structures.

"We might get indestructible fibers, or nearly indestructible fibers, that could be used for everything from building airplanes or bridges to making new clothing," said Egelman.

He said it could take about 50 years for the discovery to become a reality.

