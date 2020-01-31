UVA making alcohol available at Davenport Field for baseball games

University of Virginia baseball will begin in just a few weeks. Along with the new season come some big changes.

Thursday, UVA Athletics announced a few new menu options, including alcohol. The university says the change comes from feedback gathered in previous seasons.

Last fall, UVA offered alcohol for the first time at Scott Stadium, and now it will be extending the same offer to fans at Davenport Field, but with one big difference.

"They can't take it from the area, but it'll be in the concourse, so they can watch the game while they enjoy a beverage in the beverage garden," said Todd Goodale, with UVA Athletics.

The first home baseball game is scheduled for February 18.