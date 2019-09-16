UVA says Coach Tony Bennett declined pay raise

The University of Virginia men’s basketball coach not only declined a pay raise recently, he and his wife also made a half-million dollar pledge to a career-development program for current and former players.

“I have more than I need,” Tony Bennett told UVA Today. “I’m blessed beyond what I deserve.”

Bennett’s 10th season at UVA concluded this past spring with the program’s first NCAA title. It was also UVA’s first Final Four appearance in 35 years.

“I know I’m a little biased, but I think it’s one of the greatest sports stories ever told,” Bennett said during a gala Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA Today reports that Athletics Director Carla Williams met with Bennett to discuss revising his contract to include a raise, but he declined.

“This just does not happen in our industry,” Williams said.

Instead, Bennett asked UVA president Jim Ryan and athletics director Carla Williams to put that money toward improvements that would benefit the men's basketball program, and raises for the rest of his staff.

As for the $500,000 pledge for the career-development program, Bennett told UVA Today that the idea was his wife’s.

“She’s always said, ‘Is there something we can do that can make a difference?’ That’s been on her heart and mind, and we’ve talked about it a lot,” he said.

According to the story, Bennett's deal was extended another year, keeping the coach under contract at UVA for seven more seasons.

Bennett is 254-89 in his 10 seasons at the university. He's a four-time ACC Coach of the Year, and two of his thre National Coach of the Year honors have come at UVA. Bennett has coached the Cavaliers to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and a pair of ACC Tournament victories. Eight of his UVA players have been drafted, including a pair of first-round picks this past season, De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome.