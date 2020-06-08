UVA orders 25K 'welcome back kits' ahead of fall reopening

The University of Virginia says it will spend nearly $400,000 on protective equipment in hopes of safely reopening this coming fall.

The Daily Progress reported Friday that the school in Charlottesville has ordered 25,000 “welcome-back kits” from a business called Bright Ideas LLC.

Bright Ideas, which is a small woman- and minority-owned business, will receive $288,000 for protective equipment and $89,700 for face masks.

The kits will include two cloth face masks, two containers of hand sanitizer and a tool that can pull on door handles.

UVA has also updated its policy book to require faculty and students to wear masks inside campus buildings and on buses. The school also plans to keep large classes online.

UVA plans to start the fall semester on Aug. 25.

