UVA plans to refund $12 million to students for 2020 spring semester

The University of Virginia is planning to refund students millions of dollars in costs for the 2020 spring semester.

The Cavalier Daily reports UVA has issued roughly $12 million in refunds to students for unused housing and dinner costs. It will not refund tuition, the university says, because students are earning full credit for the semester’s work.

Most students are now living at home after the coronavirus pandemic forced the university to move its classes online.

Fees and tuition will help pay for costs associated with moving classes online. The University of Virginia says the switch has cost it around $300,000 for this semester.