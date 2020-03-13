UVA student stuck in Charlottesville preps for life in dorms

The University of Virginia is still working through how it will support students stuck in Charlottesville after the university moved to push classes online.

UVA told students in Charlottesville to prepare for modified dining hall services and buy supplies, but has yet to issue much guidance beyond that. A spokesman says things should be finalized soon, but a student from Spain says her parents told her not to come home.

“They think that here in Charlottesville, I’m safer than in a big city, so I’m going to stay here, but at least I talk to them every single day,” first-year student Victoria Clotet said.

She says she is staying safe by mainly staying in her dorm and avoiding public areas.

The university, like almost all others across Virginia, has canceled in-person classes for the coming weeks and is moving classes to an online format.

