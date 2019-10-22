UVA students raise money to replace game console stolen from autistic student

A University of Virginia student with autism had her gaming console stolen while she was eating lunch. That's when her fellow 'Hoos stepped in to replace it.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Katie Triggs says she was eating lunch in the Observatory Hill Dining Hall last week when someone stole her Nintendo Switch right out of her backpack. The thief got away with the console and all of her games.

Triggs says she relies on the game console to help her deal with anxiety, stress, and isolation, as her autism makes it difficult for her to socialize. She is attending UVA on a scholarship and didn't have the money to replace it anytime soon.

Triggs posted on the UVA Class of 2023 Facebook page begging the thief to return the Switch and games. That's when fellow student Annie Piland stepped in and created a GoFundMe to replace what was stolen.

"It just struck a chord in me," Piland said. "It did make me a little upset, because if this happened to anyone it would be an upsetting matter, and I just wanted to help out."

Piland says the fundraiser passed its original $500 goal within the first 24 hours. The GoFundMe campaign for Katie has raised $827 as of now.

"Nintendo Switch games are really expensive, like $60 a game, so it's really nice that people did all of this," Triggs said. "I've had a lot of offers from people to start their own GoFundMe, one offered to lend me their Switch, another offered to buy me a Switch outright."

Annie and Katie say they're going together to buy the new console this week. Katie says she wants to donate the extra money to a fund for replacing stolen items for other students.