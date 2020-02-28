UVA team developing tech to better protect against earthquakes

A team led by a University of Virginia professor is working to keep homes and other buildings upright and intact during earthquakes.

Professor Osman Ozbulut has been conducting research and testing earthquake-resilient systems for years. When a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck his hometown in eastern Turkey last month, he found a renewed sense of purpose.

"It affected the lives of many people, so we want to develop the newer seismic design ideas such that so we can make our cities more resilient in future earthquakes like the one we had in Turkey," the professor said.

Ozbulut’s team thinks it has developed technology to help buildings stay standing by using shape-memory alloy cables. They hope the device not only improves safety, but also help affected areas withstand the economic devastation that comes after earthquakes, as well.