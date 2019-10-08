UVA team discovers surprising contributor to Multiple Sclerosis

Neuroscientists at the University of Virginia are now a step closer to finding a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS). A new study reveals that cells that had typically been ignored could actually be one of the things causing MS.

Alban Gaultier and his team started working on this research through the University of Virginia School of Medicine five years ago. The discovery about these cells could lead to new treatments for MS, as well as other brain pathology in the future.

For years, scientists have assumed that a specific kind of cell, which makes insulation for nerve cells, did not contribute to multiple sclerosis. Faultier discovered that those cells can actually attack that insulation, just like the body's immune system if someone has MS.

This means scientists now have a better idea of which cells are the ‘bad guys.'

“We have found a new function for cell types that used to be thought to be the ‘good guys.' So what we have discovered that the cell is actually having a negative impact in MS pathology,” said Gaultier.

According to Gaultier, this discovery could help find a way to promote brain repair in people with MS, which up until now, has not been possible. This could also potentially have implications for spinal injuries and traumatic brain injuries.