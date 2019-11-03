Uber driver arrested in Harrisonburg after an altercation involving a firearm

The Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Devon Ln around 12:30 on Sunday after receiving reports of a gunshot in the area.

Officials said there was an altercation between an Uber driver and some residents over a parking spot.

The altercation then became physical after the Uber driver pepper sprayed the victim. A witness to the incident attempted to intervene, which led to the Uber driver shooting the pistol.

HPD was able to recover the pistol and a shell casing on scene.

Ryan C. Liskey, 21, of Harrisonburg, was taken into custody at the scene. He was charged with 18.2-282 brandish a firearm, 18.2-57 assault and battery and 18.2-56.1 recklessly handle a firearm.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and it is not believed there is any risk to the public. HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650.

Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).