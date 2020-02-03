Ukraine: Recordings show Iran knew jetliner hit by a missile

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran, Iran. The downing of a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran highlights the limits of the civilian arm of Iran's government against the absolute power of the Shiite theocracy and the paramilitary forces beneath it. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - A leaked recording of an exchange between an Iranian air-traffic controller and an Iranian pilot purports to show that authorities in Iran immediately knew a missile had downed a Ukrainian jetliner after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard, despite days of denials by the Islamic Republic.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the recording’s authenticity in a report aired by a Ukrainian television channel on Sunday night.

On Monday, Iranian authorities acknowledged the recording was legitimate.

Iran’s civilian government has said it didn’t know for days that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, answerable only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shot down the aircraft early Jan. 8.

