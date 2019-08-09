Uncertain future for almost-vacant Chestnut Hills

The owner of the Chestnut Hill Shopping Center said he's not sure what he wants to do with the space now that it will be vacant.

Joe Harding, owner of Harding & Associates, Inc. said the center will be vacant at the end of August when a small furniture store leaves. In June, the Family Dollar closed its doors, and the Big Lots in the space closed in 2016.

Harding said the retail in the center has been difficult. He said retail is not the best use for the space. Harding said some of the spaces won't be appealing to all buyers, because of the size. One space is around 40,000 square feet, which Harding said is not an option for many people.

"I guess the smallest one is about 1,200 feet," Harding said. "Even that, it's been difficult for people to do any business there."

Harding said he has contemplated different uses for the building, but hasn't been able to pursue them. He said he goes back and forth about tearing it down.

"I go back and forth every day whether we should tear it all down," Harding said. "You lose a possible use for the building for somebody."

Harding said the roof on the building needs to be replaced, but it's hard to justify spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to do that, if the building is only going to continue to sit empty.

Harding said the space is zoned for apartments, but he is not an apartment developer. However, he would consider working with one or selling to one.