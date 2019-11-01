Underground Classroom teaches students about the world under them

Students in Augusta County are getting a unique learning experience without having to venture too far from the classroom.

Underground Classroom made a stop at Guy K. Stump Elementary. | Credit: WHSV

The Underground Classroom is a free program that was created by the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District for students to see what the world looks like beneath their feet.

The classroom is based on the third-grade science curriculum, but it has been a fun way for all grade levels to learn something new.

"We're here at Stump Elementary today for all of their classrooms to come through and visit," Rachel Winter, Education Specialist said. "They're taking time to be able to learn and touch everything and see everything they might not know lives underground."

The Underground Classroom will be available for families November 2, at Stump Elementary in Stuarts Draft, but if you cannot make it, Winter said the classroom can travel to almost anywhere in the Valley. For more information, click .

