Unemployment numbers relatively stagnant in the Valley

The most recent unemployment numbers are out, and in the Shenandoah Valley, the numbers have stayed just about the same for the past year. The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce says that's an issue for local businesses.

Unemployment numbers have stayed relatively stagnant over last year. | Credit: WHSV

The most recent numbers are for May 2019. In the Staunton-Waynesboro area, unemployment is up a little from 2.3 percent in April to 2.7 percent. It's Harrisonburg, it's also up — from 2.6 percent in April to 3 percent.

However, the numbers are about the same as a year ago. In the Staunton-Waynesboro area, the numbers are exactly the same, and Harrisonburg is up slightly from 2.8 percent.

The Chamber of Commerce says unemployment is still low in the area, and that's been the main concern for employers in the Valley. Annette Medlin, president and CEO of the chamber, said local businesses have had to find ways to keep people in the area, and find new people to fill open positions.

"More benefits, or unique benefits that hopefully keep people there longer," Medlin said. "Keep good employees there longer, and then entice people to perhaps relocate or come specifically for those jobs."

Medlin said in this area, all fields are experiencing difficulties hiring, whether it's manufacturing or a small business.

Amanda Glover, director of economic development for Augusta County, said low unemployment numbers do bring advantages for job seekers, however. She said there are a lot of job options out there right now, and it's a good time if you've been thinking about a career change.

Glover said it often means higher wages, even though that can be harder on companies. The unemployment numbers also change the way the county is recruiting companies to the area. Glover said they're looking for companies to match the county's current needs.

"In this case, we are trying to probably recruit, looking for companies that are making large capital investments, but are probably needing fewer employees to get going," Glover said.

Glover said unemployment rates are often cyclical.