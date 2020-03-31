Unemployment spikes in Virginia and will continue to grow

The Virginia Employment Commission has reported a tremendous increase in the amount of unemployment insurance claims across the commonwealth and experts expect that to continue to grow as more and more restrictions go into effect due to COVID-19.

During the week of March 21, 46,277 initial claims were filed, with just 2,706 in the previous week.

VEC said the sharp increase in initial claims in the commonwealth is attributed to the COVID-19 virus and all its associated layoffs, business closures, furloughs, etc.

Sharon Johnson, CEO of Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, said many businesses have had to get creative to keep employees. She said in the coming weeks, they may see another large spike.

"That almost seems like the first wave of unemployment and there might be a second wave of unemployment claims as they continue to go up," Johnson said. "That number is without the small businesses that are trying to continue to hold on but they will only be able to hold on to their workforce for so long."

SVWDB is looking to help small business owners through their Layoff Aversion Grants.

The organization will provide eighteen $5,000 grants to small business employers eligible to remain open during the COVID-19 emergency.

Small businesses in the counties of Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Bath, Highland, Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren and the cities of Lexington, Buena Vista, Waynesboro, Staunton, Harrisonburg, and Winchester are eligible to apply.

Johnson said as of Tuesday, they have had more than 700 hits on their website for the grant program.

For more information and to start the application process, contact Joan Hollen, SVWDB Representative, at jhollen@vcwvalley.com or at 540-442-7134 ext. 100.