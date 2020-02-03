‘Unimaginable tragedy': 3-year-old shot, killed in Richmond

A 3-year-old boy has died after a shooting in the Hillside Court neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia.

At 4:09 p.m., Richmond Police Department officers were called to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue for reports of random gunfire and for a report of a person shot.

Police arrived on the scene and found a 3-year-old boy who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

According to family advocate Charles Willis, the boy was Sharmar Hill, Jr.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives interviewed people who were in the area of Southlawn Avenue, which Richmond Police say is a busy street in the Hillside neighborhood.

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO Damon Duncan released a statement calling the shooting an ‘unimaginable tragedy.’

“He was doing what kids do. They were outside, playing and enjoying life," said Pastor Robert Winfree with New Life Deliverance Tabernacle Church.

Pastor Windree rushed to Southlawn Avenue, where the shooting occurred that evening.

“It was chaotic," he said, adding, “The community found out that it was not just another shooting, but a shooting that took the life of a 3 year old, then the whole mood changed.”

His church is one of the first organizations called to help the community with any issues, including making difficult calls like the one to Hill’s family.

“One of my members was on the phone with the father, who was at work. And I just want you to imagine that: being at work, and being helpless, and not knowing anything you can do right now," he said.

He says that the boy's mother was with him when he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Pastor says his plan is to provide counselors to the people of Hillside Court – given the extremely tragic nature of this death, and he will be reaching out to the residents soon.

This is considered a death investigation, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.