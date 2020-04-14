Union calls for Gov. Northam to designate food workers "first responders"

A union that represents 35,000 workers in grocery stores and food processing facilities is calling on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to designate retail workers as "first responders" to increase access to testing and treatment.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400, which represents workers in the retail food, health care, retail department store, food processing, service and other industries in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, issued a public letter on Tuesday.

The union says they've confirmed at least a dozen COVID-19 cases in Virginia grocery stores and food processing facilities, including a Lipton plant in Suffolk and a Boar’s Head meat processing facility in Jarratt. They also mentioned one worker at a Kroger in Yorktown who died in March after coronavirus-like symptoms, but was never tested for the disease.

And a known problem with Virginia's COVID-19 data is that many patients who die prior to being tested are not tested after death.

Another worker from the same Yorktown Kroger is recovering in the ICU after testing positive for the disease, and another is isolated at home.

Altogether, there have been at least 14 confirmed cases reported at 12 grocery stores in Virginia, as well as 3 cases at 2 food processing facilities.

Those are just cases confirmed, however. In many places, like the Central Shenandoah Health District and Lord Fairfax Health District in the Shenandoah Valley, the majority of cases are not tied to employers. And it's ultimately up to individual employers whether to publicly release details of any cases among their employees.

But with the known cases, the UFCW is calling on Gov. Northam to make immediate changes to provide free testing for food workers, who are classified as essential employees.

“The Commonwealth’s grocery, retail, pharmacy, and food processing workers are working tirelessly during this outbreak to ensure families get the food and supplies they need,” said UFCW Local 400 President Mark Federici. “We need these workers to stay healthy more than ever before and protecting them is essential to our communities and the food supply.”

The union says Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, and Vermont have designated food workers as "first responders," which legally makes them able to get access to coronavirus testing and treatment just like health care workers and other essential personnel.

“Our members in grocery stores on the frontlines of this crisis are exposed to hundreds of customers per day and thousands per week, not to mention their coworkers, families and neighbors,” Federici added. “We must do everything in our power to ensure these essential personnel are not putting themselves at unnecessary risk or serving as unintentional vectors for the virus. Without adequate testing, there is simply no way to know how widespread this disease is in our grocery stores and food processing facilities. The time to take immediate action is now, now, now!”

The union has launched an online campaign targeting Gov. Northam and surrounding governors, as well as the mayor of Washington, D.C. Each of those areas has largely been coordinating response to the pandemic together.

“Right now, testing is largely unavailable to these workers until it’s too late,” Federici said. “This is a different type of crisis and we must recognize a different type of first responder. Our members on the frontlines are keeping Americans fed and we must do everything we can to protect them.”

