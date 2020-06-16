United Way gets thousands in federal funds to support food and shelter programs

The United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro (SAW) says the city of Staunton has been awarded $13,504 in total from federal funding to support emergency food and shelter programs in the area.

According to the United Way, a national board chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and made up of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide, selected the city as a recipient for two different grants.

One, the Phase 37 Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, provides the city $7,389, while the other, the Phases CARES program, provides $6,115.

Both grants charge a Local Board made up of civic leaders, religious leaders, community leaders and LRO (local recipient organizations) to distribute the funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.

The Local Board is also supposed to recommend agencies to receive the funds and any additional funds made available through future federal funding.

In response, the United Way is urging local organizations that serve Staunton citizens in the areas of Emergency Food and Shelter to apply for portions of the funding.

Community organizations can apply on the United Way SAW website here.

The deadline for applications to be received is Sunday, June 28, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.

To be able to receive a grant from the National Board, local agencies must meet certain criteria:

1. Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government

2. Be eligible to receive Federal funds

3. Have an accounting system

4. Practice nondiscrimination

5. Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

6. If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Organizations that have received funding in the past include: Valley Mission, Salvation Army, Verona Food Pantry and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

