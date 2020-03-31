United Way in the Shenandoah Valley has a new name & new president

In the valley, the United Way has a new name and a new president.

That new name is the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro (United Way SAW). The new president and CEO is Kristi Williams.

Williams said United Way SAW better reflects the community it serves. She adds that one of her biggest goals in this new role is to let people know the united way is working for them.

"We want our individual parents and teachers and factories workers - we want everybody to know that we're working for them. Our funding and our support does not just apply to other nonprofits. We want to offer more of a direct service as well as our nonprofits for, to expand our reach,” Williams said.

Right now United Way SAW is putting together more than 2,000 personal hygiene bags. Williams says the free kits should be ready for distribution in a couple of weeks to go out with school meals across the area.