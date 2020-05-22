Universal Orlando sets reopening date

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Universal Studios Florida will reopen in early June.

A news release from the resort said it will begin welcoming guests again on June 5.

“This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place,” Universal said.

“So, as we enjoy our parks together again, everyone will need to follow CDC guidelines and the recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando’s policies.”

Admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will require a face covering and a temperature check.

Social distancing measures will also be in effect.

Universal will also encourage contact-free payment through the Universal Orlando Resort app.

The resort notes it can’t guarantee visitors won’t be exposed to COVID-19 during their visit.

Universal shut down its Florida operations in mid-March.

