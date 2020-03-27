Universities prepared to see increase in FAFSA appeals

As many Americans file for unemployment due to the effects of COVID-19, universities are expecting many will have to make a change to their federal student aid application in the coming weeks.

A students FAFSA can at time be selected for federal verification and would need a tax return transcript from the IRS to be approved.

Although there is no actual deadline to submit a financial aid application, there are different priority filing dates for every university around the country.

Brad Barnett, director of the financial aid office for James Madison University, said that date for JMU was March 1.

"We are anticipating as we get into the summer months, we'll probably start seeing an increase in the number of appeals from students who are explaining a reduction in income based on COVID-19 related issues," Barnett said.

An appeal could increase or decrease the amount of financial aid you receive for the 2021 academic year.

He said as things are changing everyday due to COVID-19, students' sources of income may too. Barnett said they are asking students and parents to hold off just yet before submitting appeal right now in case things change again.

"So every school's going to be a little bit different in how to submit those appeals but for a lot of us we're not really looking for you to submit the appeal immediately," Barnett said. "Especially with an area of income reduction we're also looking for you to wait a period of time."

Barnett said for appeal, they must have a written letter of why it's needed. For more information on how to file an appeal, click here .