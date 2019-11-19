University of Lynchburg launches investigation after fiesta-themed party

The University of Lynchburg has launched a formal investigation into a fiesta-themed party that happened at a university-owned home Friday night. Some students are now calling for action.

These pictures surfaced on social media Friday night after a fiesta-themed party at University of Lynchburg. WDBJ7 blurred the faces on the pictures.

"I felt very offended by this and I felt it was very disrespectful for those who are a part of this culture," said Darian Geddis, a student leader on campus.

Geddis first saw photos on social media that showed his fellow classmates dressed in sombreros, fake mustaches and drawn-on tattoos. The day after the party he sent a tweet and said the photos showed "cultural appropriation." He said that he was demanding action.

"When you appropriate someone else's culture of your perception of what you think they are, you must take a step to step in their shoes and see how offensive it is," said Geddis.

Laura Arriaza is the President of Alpha Psi Lambda, the university's co-ed Latinx fraternity. She said the most hurtful part of the party and the pictures was how the students chose to portray the Hispanic community. She said that it did not reflect the community she grew up in and loves.

"Those tattoos are mostly affiliated with gangs and they are kind of just showing that Hispanic culture just has to be about gang culture as well, and that is not it," said Arriaza.

Aaron Smith, Dean of Students, said the pictures are concerning and his office is working to determine any disciplinary actions.

"We take incidents like this very seriously because we don't want anyone in our community to feel marginalized," said Smith.

Smith noted the incident comes at a time when the university has been striving to promote diversity. They opened the Office of Equity and Inclusion about two and a half years ago.

"We started it because we heard the voices from some of the marginalized communities on our campus," said Smith. "The more we hear those voices, the more we want to listen."

Students told WDBJ7 they would like the U of L to hire more faculty members of color. They also are hoping the university will offer more mandatory diversity training programs.

"I feel like we have all of the resources here on campus, but they only reach certain people," said Arriaza.

Geddis and several other student leaders are planning a walk-out on Wednesday at noon.

"This is our first step in ensuring a more equitable institution," Geddis wrote on Twitter. "We will share stories, we will educate, and most importantly we will make a difference!"

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.