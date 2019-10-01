University of Virginia police chief resigns 1 year into role

The University of Virginia's police chief has resigned after just over a year in the position.

News outlets report Tommye Sutton was placed on paid leave during the first week of September and resigned on Sept. 27. The university has not said why he was placed on leave, or what prompted his resignation.

The Daily Progress reports that a check of Charlottesville and Albemarle County court records didn't show any lawsuits or criminal or traffic charges involving Sutton.

A university news release obtained by news outlets says Sutton has been immediately replaced in the interim by former Charlottesville police chief Tim Longo. The release says Longo is expected to serve for about a year.

After Longo retired CPD in 2016, he joined the faculty of UVA's School of Continuing and Professional Studies to help start a master's degree program in public safety administration, where he is currently the program director.

"We are very excited to have Tim step into this important role," said University Executive Vice President and COO Jennifer "J.J." Wagner Davis. "Tim is a part of the Charlottesville community and the UVA family and his deep connections, vast experience and the respect everyone has for him will put the University Police Department in very capable hands as we look to the future."

The UVA Police Department provides security for the university's 47,000 students, faculty, staff and visitors, and it has more than 130 employees.

"I am looking forward to working with the great team in place at the university and the committed, hard-working officers here at UPD, many of whom I've known for years," said Longo.

Longo has 35 years of experience in law enforcement, having gotten his start in 1981 in the Baltimore Police Department. During his time in Baltimore, he earned a bachelor's degree in sociology and anthropology from Towson University and then earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore Law School.

He also did consultant work in Washington, D.C. before becoming the CPD Chief in 2001.