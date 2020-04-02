Update on March 31 tornadoes

On Tuesday, 12 tornadoes touched down in the Deep South as a result of multiple supercells. Another tornado touched down in Washington State as well. Four states saw tornadoes Tuesday: Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Washington State.

FLORIDA (6 tornadoes)

Florida had 2 EF-1 and 4 EF-0 tornadoes touch down all in the northern part of the state.

The first EF-1 tornado touched down near Lamont, Florida where hundreds of trees were snapped or uprooted and a power pole was snapped. This tornado had a path of 9 miles.

The second EF-1 tornado touched down near Greenville, Florida snapping hundreds of trees as well.This tornado was on the ground for more than 11 miles.

ALABAMA (5 tornadoes)

Alabama had 5 tornadoes touch down Tuesday. Four were EF-0 tornadoes but the other tornado was an EF-2.

The EF-2 tornado was on the ground for 16.5 miles. It touched down near Baker Hill, Alabama and lifted in Crossroads, Georgia. The tornado was at its peak near Eufaula, Alabama where roofs were removed and walls collapsed in some houses. Numerous trees were uprooted or snapped and one tree fell on a mobile home and injured a man.

MISSISSIPPI (1 tornado)

An EF-1 tornado touched down near Benndale, Mississippi injuring another person. Roofs were removed from some houses and others were damaged. Large trees were uprooted.

WASHINGTON STATE (1 tornado)

A landspout tornado touched down in Washington state north of Richland. This tornado remains unclassified in strength.