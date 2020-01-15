Urgie's Cheesesteaks expands into Bridgewater

Urgie's Cheesesteaks, in downtown Harrisonburg, has become a staple for original cheesesteaks in the Shenandoah Valley, and now the restaurant is expanding into Bridgewater.

Urgie's Cheesesteaks Bridgewater will open outside of Generations Park | Photo: WHSV

Tommy Urglavitch, the owner and manager of Urgie's, said in a few weeks, the restaurant Jalapeño at Generations Park will become Urgie's Cheesesteaks Bridgewater.

"Just getting out here and branching out a little bit more throughout the Valley is really what our goal is, and really just providing people with an authentic Philly Cheesesteak and a good experience from back home," said Tommy.

Tommy and his brother, Steve, who co-owns the restaurants with him, said their background of living in Philadelphia and being around ice rinks for hockey and ice skating made this location a perfect match.

The brothers started their cheesesteak business at the Harrisonburg Farmer's Market a few years ago. Next, they got their brick-and-mortar location on East Water Street in downtown Harrisonburg and officially opened it in January 2019.

Steve Urglavitch said they always wanted multiple locations but did not expect to be opening a second brick-and-mortar store already.

"Not even a year ago today, we were still cooking outside in a tent at our Harrisonburg location before the building was finalized and our construction was completely finalized," said Steve.

The new restaurant will have the same menu as the Harrisonburg location, with some additions like burgers and eventually brunch. The brothers said they want each location to have its own feel, while also giving everyone the taste of an authentic Philly cheesesteak.

Construction on the inside of the building will make it more into a sports bar with extra TVs and some pool tables. Of course, the brothers said they will have special sports packages available to watch like their favorite Philadelphia sports teams. They said they want the restaurant to be a fun experience for families when they are ice skating or enjoying an event in the park.

Tommy has a background with event planning and said he is looking forward to working with the town of Bridgewater for future events.

They are keeping most of the previous staff from the old restaurant, and are still looking to hire people for the front and back of the house.

The brothers said they are hoping to open the second location in the first or second week of February.