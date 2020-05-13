Urgie's Cheesesteaks prepares to reopen their outdoor seating

Virginia restaurants with outdoor dining are preparing to open this Friday with a loosening of some of the governor's business restrictions.

With Governor Ralph Northam declaring that Phase 1 of his 'Forward Virginia' plan will go into effect Friday, many local businesses starting the process they hope will give them the opportunity to finally recover.

Restaurants, as of May 15, will be able to open up any outdoor seating to dining services at 50 percent occupancy.

Right now, Urgie's Cheesesteaks, like many local restaurants, is offering takeout services.

It's been their only way to keep running, but it's impacted restaurants' bottom lines and has caused layoffs throughout the industry.

One of the owners of Urgie's is excited to bring back business but understands the responsibility that comes with the new phase.

"Whatever anybody does is making sure whatever they do responsibly. Including us as bar owners, and servers serving them responsibly. We obviously want to invite people out. We just want them to know that we're going to follow the health and state regulations, both state and local regulations," Tommy Urglavitch, one of the owners, said.

With nice weather Friday and Saturday, Urgie's Cheesestakes is excited to open up outdoor seating at 50 percent occupancy.