Utility outage could impact emergency calls in Criders, Bergton

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center is asking for residents in two local towns to be aware of an ongoing utility outage that could impact their ability to call 911.

Shentel phone service has been disrupted to an estimated 60 to 80 homes in the Criders and Bergton communities, and there is currently no estimate on when service may be restored. Shentel is aware of the issue and is currently working to resolve it.

In the event that residents impacted by the outage need assistance or are experiencing an emergency, they should first try to dial 911 from their cell phone if they have cell service. If they do not have cell service, or do not have a cell phone, personnel will be standing by at the Bergton Volunteer Fire Company at 18140 Crab Run Road in Bergton to assist the public.