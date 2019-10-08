VA House 26th District candidates engage with JMU students

Both candidates for the Virginia House 26th District held a traveling town hall on James Madison University's campus Monday night.

Republican incumbent Delegate Tony Wilt and Democratic candidate Brent Finnegan had the chance to speak to and take questions from JMU students. They discussed key issues such as climate change, raising the minimum wage and taking campaign money from corporate interests.

It was an opportunity for both to appeal to a younger demographic.

"I'm glad that they're here, to hear the stark difference between me and my opponent on the issues of government regulation, government laws and things that are overbearing to businesses that will potentially hamper them," Wilt said. "They need to be looking forward at you know what those things are."

Wilt and Finnegan are gearing up for their election on November 5. Wilt has held the position since 2010. In 2017, Wilt defeated Finnegan by about nine points for the seat.

"I definitely see activity on campus, a lot more action and grass roots organizing on campus in 2019 than I did in 2017 when I ran," Finnegan said. "So I'm encouraged to see that energy and hope that translates to people coming out to the polls on November 5th."

Students were also provided with information about voter registration. The candidates made three stops on campus.

