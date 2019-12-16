VA Dept. of Health: More than 250 flu related deaths so far this season

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the flu season death toll in the state of Virginia this season has now passed 250.

The Center for Disease Control's flu forecast shows that flu activity will likely peak between late December and February and medical officials said if you haven't gotten a flu shot yet, it's not too late to get one and they recommend you should.

Comparing this year and last year in the state of Virginia, as of Dec. 12, there have been 253 deaths in this flu season related to the flu or pneumonia.

In the first week of December, there were 151 flu-related deaths in the state. Last year, there were no more than 91 flu-related deaths in a week and that high number was during the peak of the season.

"It's really never too late to get a flu vaccine so we still recommend that as best prevention from the flu," Central Shenandoah Health District director Laura Kornegay said.

Kornegay also recommends making sure to wash your hands, staying home when you're sick and covering your mouth when you cough.

Kornegay was not ready to make any conclusions about the current flu season, but said the numbers seem a little higher than usual for this early in the season.