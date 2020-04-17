"VA TV Classroom" benefits students without access to high speed internet

Four public media TV stations across the commonwealth have teamed up to provide daily educational programming for students K through 10.

From 1-3 p.m., Monday through Friday, "Virginia TV Classroom" teachers will lead classroom instruction created to provide options for students who don't have access to high-speed internet from home.

Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said that's an issue for 15 percent of students in Rockingham County.

"To provide some instructional programming is yet another way that students can get a classroom [lesson] that's basically presented by a certified teacher," Scheikl said.

Scheikl said the variety of learning platforms and opportunities to succeed have also helped older students who are now working many hours to support their families after some of their parents have been laid off.

The “VA TV Classroom” on-air schedule will be:

• K-3 instruction airs from 1-2 p.m. with Standards of Learning-aligned content provided by WHRO Public Media. “Learn to Grow with WHRO” segments will be 15 minutes in length and led by teachers.

• Grades 7-10 instruction airs from 2-3 p.m. with SOL-aligned content provided by WHRO Public Media focusing on Earth Science and Algebra 1.

• During the week of April 27, “VA TV Classroom” will add a special hour from 3-4 p.m. called “AP Prep Week,” with content provided by Virtual Virginia — in collaboration with WHRO — focusing on a different AP subject each day. The hour will include two 30-minute segments.

"There are some students, of course, who have internet on their phone, but not everything is easily accessible on the small screen," Scheikl said. "Sometimes students can use their phone as a hotspot, but it all depends."

“VA TV Classroom” will be able to be watched on the following channels:

• WHRO – WHRO World: via antenna 15.2, Cox 107 and Verizon FiOS 460

• VPM – VPM Plus

--- Richmond area: via antenna 57.1, Verizon FiOS 24 and 524 (HD), Comcast 24 & 797 (HD), DIRECTV 57, DISH 57 and 9392 (HD)

--- Charlottesville area: via antenna 41.2, Comcast 265 (HD) and 1146 (HD)

--- Shenandoah Valley: via antenna 51.2, Comcast 9, 798 (HD) and 1042 (HD)

• WETA – WETA PBS Kids: via antenna 26.3, Comcast 266, Cox 801, Verizon FiOS 472 and RCN 38

• Blue Ridge PBS – SWVAPTV: via antenna 15.2, streaming services Blue Ridge Streaming and Project Southwest on YouTube, Citizens Cable 82, Cox 107, Comcast/Xfinity 264 and Lumos 17 (Shentel, Bedford, Covington, Glade Hill, Radford, Rocky Mount, Rustburg and Wytheville: 157)

