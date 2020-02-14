VAIL to host 6th annual Arctic Dip fundraiser

Valley Associates for Independent Living, Inc. (VAIL) is a center for independent living that serves most of the Shenandoah Valley.

Participants "dipping" in the ice cold water in a previous year | Photo: VAIL

VAIL works with individuals with disabilities to keep them as independent in the community as possible.

Andrea King, community services director for VAIL, said this weekend, the VAIL team will host an Arctic Dip fundraiser.

The Arctic Dip is an annual fundraiser that takes place at Shenandoah Acres in Stuarts Draft. Participants in the dip raise money for VAIL and at the event, they jump into ice cold water.

In 2019, there were 30 participants. King estimated that there are around 50 participants already planning for 2020.

The Arctic Dip is an opportunity to do more than just get into cold water, though; it is a chance to learn about VAIL and its services. There is food available, as well as a bonfire and hot chocolate.

"It's just a fun time to kind of relax, support a good cause, socialize, network," said King.

The Arctic Dip will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020. People can sign up until the event for $25. Registration begins at 1:00 p.m., followed by a group photo at 1:30 p.m. and the first heat takes its dip at 1:45 p.m.

VAIL's goal is to raise $25,000 during this event.