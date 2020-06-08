VCU employment survey shows increase in labor market activity

According to an employment survey by Virginia Commonwealth University, there has been an increase in labor market activity during the last week of May.

The survey says there was a 5 percent increase in late May, bringing employment back to the level that it was in mid-April.

“It is important to realize that we still have a long way to go,” Adam Blandin, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the VCU School of Business. "Many headwinds remain, including the expiration of emergency government aid and the possibility of an increase in infections. It is still very much an open question whether a full recovery will take months or years.”

The latest survey results reflect the week of May 24-30. Among the key findings:

- The labor force participation rate increased, implying that more people are searching and available for work.

- Earnings increased. During May 10-16, 43% of individuals who were working in February reported earning less than in February. In the most recent wave, covering May 24-30, only 36% reported earning less than in February. This suggests that some of the earnings losses reported in mid-April were temporary in nature.

Blandin, along with Alexander Bick, Ph.D., an Associate Professor of Economics at Arizona State, started the Real-Time Population Survey out of a desire to use their skills as economists to help policymakers, reporters, analysts and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their research has been cited widely in national publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Forbes, The New York Times and The Washington Post, and has drawn attention from notable economists worldwide.

The Real-Time Population Survey closely follows the methodology of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Population Survey.

Blandin and Bick have made improvements with each survey wave and plan to continue refining their methodology going forward.

The Real-Time Population Survey is conducted in collaboration with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The results from this survey do not represent official forecasts or views of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, its President, the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Open Market Committee.

