VCU police looking for 'persons of interest' in sex assault

Virginia Commonwealth University police are looking for two men believed to be involved in a sexual assault that was captured on video and posted on social media.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police believe the assault took place late Saturday or early Sunday and was posted on Snapchat.

Police said they aren't sure where the assault took place. They received reports of the men asking VCU students about parties in downtown Richmond.

They are calling the men "persons of interest." It is not known if either man is affiliated with the university.

“It was this guy who had been to a party, and later he posts his friends having sex with a girl, but when I later kept watching, the girl was clearly unconscious, like she was flopped over," one student said, who viewed the video the night it was posted. “She wasn’t responding, she wasn’t moving, and I instantly felt sick to my stomach.”

She showed it to her roommate to confirm her suspicions before contacting VCU Police.

“I can’t comprehend why someone would do it," the roommate told us.

One was wearing a dark-colored and yellow top. The other was wearing a gray shirt and red Cincinnati Reds baseball cap.

Surveillance images were used to track the two men from Oregon Hill onto the VCU campus down Main Street near Gladding Residence Center.

“It’s bad enough to be assaulted, to be unconscious, be unable to know what’s going on and control your environment, and then not only to know that it happened, but to then have to see it on social media," said Becky Lee of the YWCA.

Lee has worked with sexual assault victims for 15 years, and says that victims of trauma tend to try to distance themselves from the experience, and that the healing should come on their terms.

“The survivor needs to be in control of their decisions, what they choose to do needs to be on their time. It may be six months, it may be a year, it may be five years down the road," she said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. Call VCU police at (804) 828-1234, especially if you were in downtown Richmond on Saturday night into Sunday morning or youmay have seen the men walking near the VCU campus or at any parties.

