VCU poll: Virginians think gun laws should be stricter; are willing to pay more for education

The majority of Virginians are in favor of stricter gun laws and are willing to pay more to help fund education, according to a new statewide poll conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The poll found that the majority of Virginians support stricter gun laws, including background checks, limiting gun ownership for those with mental illness, and red flag laws.

When asked about education, the poll found Virginians believe public schools are underfunded and that they would be willing to pay more to help fund them. It also found that Virginians support Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal for tuition-free community college for specific programs.

“Our latest poll numbers suggest, as I have long maintained, that Virginia is a ‘must watch’ state,” said former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder. “The issue of stronger gun laws is illustrative of the need for advocates at every level, to be involved, including public safety, health, housing, and education groups to demonstrate the need for change if such exists.”

Here are the key findings from the poll:

• Virginians support stricter gun laws.

• Large majorities support background checks, limits on gun ownership for those with mental illness, and red flag laws.

• Smaller majorities were in favor of banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

• Two-thirds of Virginians believe public schools are underfunded and majorities are willing to pay more for specific improvements.

• A majority is supportive of the governor’s proposal to provide tuition-free community college.

• Virginians think unions for government workers overall are helpful but oppose public safety personnel going on strike.

• Trump and the economy were the most salient reasons for vote choice in the last election.

For a full look at the poll and methodology, click here.

