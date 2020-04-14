VCU poll shows 76% of Virginians approve of Northam’s COVID-19 response

According to a VCU poll, 76 percent of Virginians approve of the way Gov. Ralph Northam is handling Virginia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statewide poll, conducted by Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, found that 76 percent of the state approves, with 40 percent strongly approving.

According to the poll, about 7-in-10 Republicans and Independents strongly agree or somewhat agree. Nine-in-10 Democrats approve, with 55 percent strongly approving of his handling of the pandemic.

“Regionally, Tidewater is more likely to strongly approve with 55%, while in other regions between 33% and 39% strongly approve,” the poll said.

For context, the tidewater region of the state saw some of the earliest regional outbreaks of coronavirus in the state.

The poll was conducted by telephone and surveyed 812 adults in Virginia.

The poll was conducted between March 25 and April 8 — And a lot changed in that timespan. Gov. Northam's 'Stay at Home' order for Virginians was issued on March 30.

The poll has an estimated margin of error of 4.51 percentage points for all adults sampled, and 5.68 percentage points for likely voters, VCU said.

For more details on the poll, click here.

