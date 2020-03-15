VDEM employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has confirmed that an agency employee has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). VDEM leadership has made appropriate notifications to others who may have also been exposed, and is currently working closely with the Virginia Department of Health.

VDEM has ensured that all employees are aware of the necessary precautions and preventative measures, as well as the steps necessary in the event of a possible exposure. Our best defense is to practice good hygiene (hand washing), safe distancing (handshake free zones), and monitor one’s own health.

For further information on COVID-19 please follow us on social media, and visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/.